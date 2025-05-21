Cisco backs French AI growth with new hub

As a result, the hub will focus on building secure, energy-efficient infrastructure to support AI technologies and aligns with the country’s 2030 strategy for innovation and economic growth.

Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins said: “The AI revolution is reshaping the world, and we’re proud to deepen our 36-year partnership with France as it continues towards global AI leadership. With top talent, strong infrastructure, and a vibrant ecosystem, France is well-positioned to lead the way, and Cisco’s investments in AI and skills across Europe will help unlock the continent’s full potential.”

Alongside the AI hub, the technology giant also plans to train 230,000 people in France over the next three years.

The training will cover everything from basic digital skills to advanced certifications in areas like cybersecurity, AI and data science, part of the company’s wider goal to train 1.5 million people across the EU by 2030.

The training will be offered through Cisco’s Networking Academy, a free program that has already helped nearly 400,000 people in France since 2001

Alongside this, Cisco also announced it is expanding its support for start-ups and research in areas like AI and quantum technology, including Mistral AI.

Cisco has invested in Mistral through its $1 billion AI fund, and the two companies recently unveiled their first joint AI Agent in February 2025.

