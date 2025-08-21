How Cirion Technologies commits to AI data centre growth in Latin America

Cirion Technologies is expanding its data centre in Buenos Aires to reinforce its commitment to innovation and regional connectivity.

As a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology in Latin America (LATAM), the data centre – known as BUE1 – is the most connected in the region according to PeeringDB.

Expanding the data centre seeks to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and regional connectivity, with the new developments focusing on high availability, energy efficiency, scalability and security.

Driving AI and cloud efficiency

In doing this, Cirion Technologies hopes to enhance the operations of both local and global companies and enable a more robust and sustainable digital platform ready to meet the demands of AI.

“In Buenos Aires, we are executing a new expansion of our BUE1 Data Center, which will allow us to add more than 2MW of capacity and approximately 160 additional racks,” said Francisco Fuentes, data centre sales director for Argentina and Chile at Cirion Technologies. “Our goal is to consolidate our leadership as the main carrier-neutral data centre in Buenos Aires.

“With this increased capacity, we’ll be able to host more clients and provide the energy needed for their intensive workloads, including AI, reinforcing our interconnection position in Argentina.”

Cirion Technologies prides itself on its ability to adapt to evolving market needs and offers a range of advanced technological solutions that drive digital transformation and operational efficiency for customers.

BUE in Buenos Aires is a key hub within its digital platform that seeks to interconnect hyperscalers, service providers and large corporations.

“Our goal is to offer customers a reliable, robust environment with the necessary redundancy to ensure their applications run without interruption,” said Gabriel Del Campo, vice president of data centres at Cirion Technologies. “We provide the ability to host critical workloads, process data and run applications in a neutral, highly interconnected environment, with multiple options to support their business growth.

“Interconnecting companies, service providers, and hyperscalers in a single data centre creates a dynamic and powerful ecosystem. It’s one of our greatest strengths.”

Strengthening digital connectivity in LATAM

Alongside its work in Buenos Aires, the company recently completed expansions of its data centre complexes in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Quito. With 25 years of experience across seven LATAM countries, it operates 12 main carrier-neutral data centres, with three currently under construction and 10 edge data centres.

Cirion is now finalising construction of new data centres in Santiago (SAN2) and Lima (LIM2), in addition to commencing planning and pre-construction for a new data centre in Rio de Janeiro (RIO2), with more than 60 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

All of its facilities have been designed to meet growing demand for cloud services in the region, as LATAM becomes more of a data centre and connectivity hub.

“The new facilities under construction incorporate state-of-the-art technologies and are prepared to support intensive AI workloads, each with energy capacities exceeding 20MW and potential for expansion,” Del Campo added.

“They also operate with renewable energy, in line with our commitment to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. In our existing data centres, such as BUE1, we remain focused on continuously improving energy efficiency.”

Positioning itself as a strategic partner in digital infrastructure across LATAM, the Cirion Data Center Platform offers its customers flexibility to grow as businesses, with built-in reach, reliability, and interconnection. This ranges across high-density colocation and secure facilities, neutral access to cloud providers, networks and cross-connections throughout LATAM.

