Circles: The company working with OpenAI to build an AI-native telco platform

Circles, the global telco technology company, is strategically collaborating with OpenAI to build a fully AI-native telco platform.

The aim of the platform is to set a new benchmark for telcos around the world, with Circles saying it will empower these businesses to play a deeper technological role in their consumers’ lives in the AI-first era.

“At Circles, our mission is to continuously push the boundaries of what a telco experience should be and bring innovation from Singapore to the world,” says Awais Mailk, global chief growth officer of Circles. “OpenAI is a global pioneer in AI and we are thrilled to collaborate with them to launch this AI-native platform to our telco partners globally.

“This collaboration will deliver a paradigm shift in not just user experience, but also operator efficiency which will further enhance value to the users.”

This news comes as telcos around the world continue to struggle with customer NPS, retention and profitability. With OpenAI, Circles hopes to redefine the telco industry by building a fully AI-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Circles says the platform will drive higher levels of consumer intelligence, productivity and profitability across research, operations, customer support and CRM for operators globally.

It is expected to launch in Singapore first and power Circles’ Circles.Life app and expand quickly to Circles’ telco partners globally. The multi-year collaboration will also offer Circles access to OpenAI’s early-stage models and research programmes so that Circles is positioned at the forefront of inventing new AI benchmarks for the telco industry.

Additionally, Circles says it will combine its deep consumer understanding and operator expertise with OpenAI’s AI models to showcase the technology’ potential in text, voice, image and vision.

Gaurav Tandon, VP of product & AI innovation of Circles, says: “We’re excited to integrate OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI research with our proprietary data intelligence engine to reimagine digital connectivity from ground up.

“We are at the cusp of a unique technological shift that will create the next generation of telcos which consumers love, will thrive and endure for several decades.”

When it comes to the digital experience, there is a high demand for greater value, responsiveness and more personalisation. According to Circles, this means that telco services must also evolve in order to meet these changing consumer needs.

By engaging with OpenAI’s latest technology, Circles hopes to transform these digital experiences through its AI-native platform. The platform will power an agentic AI app that is able to understand context, adapt to users’ digital lifestyles and deliver a more personalised experience across connectivity, shopping, travel, gaming and wellness.

“Circles has consistently demonstrated leadership in digital transformation within the telco industry,” says Oliver Jay, managing director for international at OpenAI. “With OpenAI’s technology, Circles will be setting new standards for how AI can enhance consumers’ interactions with critical telco services.

“We look forward to working with Circles to raise the bar for customer experience and drive operator efficiency globally.”

