Ciena appoints ex-Intel VP as new CFO

Graff brings over 30 years of experience in finance and joins the technology giant from Alte Intel to private equity firm Silver Lake.ra, where he also held the CFO role and played a key part in the recent sale from Intel to private equity firm Silver Lake.

Prior to that, he served as CFO and chief operating officer of Intel’s data centre and AI business and held a range of executive finance roles supporting Intel’s various manufacturing and business divisions.

Graff succeeded James Moylan Jr, who is set to retire at the end of August. Meanwhile, he will report to CEO and president Gary Smith.

Commenting on his appointment, Graff said: “I'm excited to join Gary and the rest of the Ciena team to drive shareholder value, particularly through the opportunities presented by AI and data centre workloads that require greater high-speed connectivity.”

Smith added: “Marc brings extensive financial expertise and industry knowledge, particularly in data centre-related technologies, to Ciena at a pivotal time as AI and cloud computing fuel growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

“His leadership of our global financial strategy and operations will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and delivering value for our shareholders.”

