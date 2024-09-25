Ciena unveils 1.6 Tb/s coherent pluggable to boost data centre networks
News

Ciena unveils 1.6 Tb/s coherent pluggable to boost data centre networks

Ben Wodecki
September 25, 2024 09:08 AM
Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Nano (WL6n) pluggable, capable of transmiting data at speeds of up to 1.6 terabits per second

Ciena has unveiled a coherent pluggable designed to help data centre and cloud operators transmit increasing data traffic amid increased demand for AI and machine learning workloads.

The WaveLogic 6 Nano (WL6n) pluggable can transmit data at speeds of up to 1.6 terabits per second, providing operators with a compact, plug-and-play device capable of boosting network capacity and performance.

“As capacity scales to higher rates, traditional data centre technologies will start to hit physical limits, and coherent technology will begin to make its way into and around the data centre. We saw the same phenomenon play out in wide area networks,” said Dino DiPerna, SVP of global research and development at Ciena. “Building on the success of our WaveLogic innovations, our 1.6 Tb/s coherent pluggable will deliver the performance, footprint, and power efficiency that our customers are looking for to support new data centre designs.”

Coherent pluggables are designed to help operators boost data transmission speeds. Similar to a USB stick, they can be inserted into a network switch or router, enhancing efficiency and performance while ensuring data remains intact during transfer.

Ciena’s pluggable packs two 800 gigabits per second (800 Gbps) data paths onto a single DSP chip, powering transmission workloads while consuming little energy.

“The rapid adoption of AI and machine learning applications will create a new wave in global bandwidth demand,” said Dr. Vlad Kozlov, chief analyst at LightCounting. “Cloud and data centre providers are responding by creating high-capacity connections inside and around data centres. Ciena’s 1.6 Tb/s coherent pluggable offering, powered by advanced 3nm CMOS, brings new levels of scale and flexibility in how data centres are built.”

Ciena’s tech supports Sipartech’s European network


In other Ciena news, its GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution will support transmission services on Sipartech's subsea network.

The deployment covers both terrestrial and submarine routes, including the submarine cable system connecting Barcelona, Spain to Marseille, France, and Genoa, Italy.

Ciena’s network solution would support high-capacity, low-latency connectivity across Europe to meet increasing demands from cloud providers and data centres.

“With its Medloop cable, Sipartech is disrupting the status quo by addressing the critical need for diversified infrastructures in Europe,” said Virginie Hollebecque, VP and leader of EMEA at Ciena. “Data centre operators and telecom companies have demanding and complex connectivity requirements, and Sipartech’s network, powered by GeoMesh Extreme, is up to the task of providing the dark fibre and other B2B lit services that bring essential digital activities in the region to life.”

