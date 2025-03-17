Data: AI set to outpace cloud, big data in data centre infrastructure needs
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Data: AI set to outpace cloud, big data in data centre infrastructure needs

Jasdip Sensi
March 17, 2025 02:20 PM
Data centre hall NEW.jpeg

Over 53% of data centre decision makers believe AI workloads will be the biggest driver of demand on data centre interconnect (DCI) infrastructure in the next 2-3 years, surpassing cloud computing (51%) and big data analytics (44%).

According to a new survey commissioned by Ciena, which questioned over 1,300 data centre decision-makers across 13 countries, this surge in demand for AI model training and inference is predicted to lead to a significant increase in bandwidth needs.

Some 87% of respondents also believe that a fibre optic capacity of 800 Gb/s or more per wavelength will be required to meet the demand.

The survey also revealed the growing role of pluggable optics in addressing bandwidth, power, and space challenges.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

However, nearly all respondents (98%) agree that pluggable optics are essential for reducing power consumption and the physical footprint of network infrastructure.

Ciena CTO, Jürgen Hatheier, said: "AI workloads are reshaping the entire data centre landscape, from infrastructure builds to bandwidth demand.

Datacloud Global Congress2025 600x74.jpg

"Historically, network traffic has grown at a rate of 20-30% per year. AI is set to accelerate this growth significantly, meaning operators are rethinking their architectures and planning for how they can meet this demand sustainably.”

Hatheier added: "The AI revolution is not just about compute, it’s about connectivity. Without the right network foundation, AI’s full potential can’t be realised. Operators must ensure their DCI infrastructure is ready for a future where AI-driven traffic dominates."

RELATED STORIES

e& first to deploy Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 in Middle East & Africa

Google DeepMind CEO: ‘UK talent is underestimated in AI’

Topics

NewsAI MLSatelliteData Centres
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe