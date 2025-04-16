Chunghwa Telecom invests in Astranis to build Taiwan's exclusive satellite system

The pair plan to launch what they claim will be the first communications satellite exclusively dedicated to Taiwan, with the system designed to complement Chunghwa ’s existing multi-orbit satellite architecture.

As part of the partnership, Chunghwa invested up to $115 million in the satellite firm, with their Taiwan-focused launch schedule to take place later this year, with bandwidth availability expected as early as 2026.

“Astranis’s MicroGEO solution introduces vital flexibility and resilience to our satellite strategy,” said Dr. Alex C.C Chien, Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom. “This collaboration enables us to build a dedicated, secure digital infrastructure for Taiwan—one that can serve as a critical real-time backup against natural disasters, submarine cable disruptions, and evolving global uncertainties.”

Chunghwa Telecom’s partner is a US-based startup founded in 2015 that focuses on building small, yet powerful geostationary satellites.

Astranis’s MicroGEO satellites are considerably smaller than traditional geostationary satellites, leveraging advanced digital processing and proprietary software-defined radio (SDR) technology to dynamically allocate bandwidth.

Its Omega satellite, unveiled in 2024, is capable of providing up to 50 Gbps of bandwidth. The first unit is expected to be launched in 2026 and boasts an operational lifespan of eight to 10 years.

John Gedmark, CEO of Astranis, said: “Our founding vision nearly a decade ago was to provide dedicated satellite capacity where it is most needed, ensuring secure and independent communications.

“We are honoured to partner with Chunghwa Telecom to enhance the resilience of Taiwan’s critical communications infrastructure.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom advance 5G slicing for firms