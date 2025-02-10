China Telecom president & COO Liang Baojun resigns
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Appointments

China Telecom president & COO Liang Baojun resigns

Jasdip Sensi
February 10, 2025 12:55 PM
China Telecom phone box.jpg

China Telecom has announced the departure of Liang Baojun from his roles as executive director, president and chief operating officer, with immediate effect.

His departure is attributed to a "change in work arrangement," according to a filing from the telecom giant.

The filing also highlighted that Liang "fulfilled his duties with diligence during his tenure of office and played a significant role in continuous and deep implementation of the cloudification and digital transformation strategy of the company, comprehensively deepening reforms and opening up and accelerating the promotion of high-quality development."

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Baojun also confirmed that he had no disagreement with the board and did not have any matters in relation to his resignation, the filing added.

Baojun joined China Telecom in 2013, and over the years, he held numerous senior positions, such as deputy general manager of the Beijing, Henan branches and general manager of the corporate IT department.

RELATED STORIES

China Telecom launches UK MVNO

China opposes US revocation of China Telecom license

Topics

AppointmentsNewsServicesPeople and Talent
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe