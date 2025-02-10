China Telecom president & COO Liang Baojun resigns

His departure is attributed to a "change in work arrangement," according to a filing from the telecom giant.

The filing also highlighted that Liang "fulfilled his duties with diligence during his tenure of office and played a significant role in continuous and deep implementation of the cloudification and digital transformation strategy of the company, comprehensively deepening reforms and opening up and accelerating the promotion of high-quality development."

Baojun also confirmed that he had no disagreement with the board and did not have any matters in relation to his resignation, the filing added.

Baojun joined China Telecom in 2013, and over the years, he held numerous senior positions, such as deputy general manager of the Beijing, Henan branches and general manager of the corporate IT department.

