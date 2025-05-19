China Telecom appoints Liu Guiqing president and COO
News

China Telecom appoints Liu Guiqing president and COO

Jasdip Sensi
May 19, 2025 11:07 AM
China Telecom has appointed Liu Guiqing as the company’s new president and chief operating officer (COO).

The appointment, effective immediately, follows his previous role as executive vice president of the telecoms giant, and as a result, Liu will serve in his new position until the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 2026.

Guiqing has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector. He has been an executive director on China Telecom’s board since August 2019 and holds a doctorate in engineering science.

Prior to this he held a variety of senior positions across Chinese telecommunications.

Guiqing served as deputy general manager and general manager of China Unicom’s Hunan and Jiangsu provincial branches. He also held senior positions at China Telecom.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Liu remains a director and president of China Telecommunications Corporation and a non-executive director at China Tower.

His appointment follows the company announcing the departure of Liang Baojun from his roles as executive director, president and chief operating officer, with immediate effect, earlier this year.

Topics

News Appointments
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
