China cracks down on data centre expansion: report
Jasdip Sensi
July 25, 2025 09:47 AM
China is reportedly working to build a nationwide network to sell computing power and slow down the rapid growth of data centres.

According to two sources and a document seen by Reuters, many of these data centres were backed by local governments, leading to too many being built with concerns being raised about their long-term success.

As a result, China’s state planner has started a countrywide review of the sector after three years of heavy data centre construction.

Policy advisers also revealed Beijing wants to launch a state-run cloud platform to use extra computing power.

Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is working with China’s three state telecom companies to link data centres and create a system that can sell unused computing power.

"Everything will be handed over to our cloud for unified organisation, orchestration, and scheduling capabilities,” said Chen Yili, deputy chief engineer at the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a think tank connected to MIIT, at a recent conference in Beijing.

During the conference, although details about the cloud proposal were not disclosed, Yili’s slides showed a goal of creating standard connections between public computing resources nationwide by 2028.

The building boom started in 2022 after China launched the “Eastern Data, Western Computing” project, which focused on building data centres in western China, where energy is cheaper.

Meanwhile, at the event, Chen said over 7,000 computing centres have been approved by the ministry.

A review of government spending also showed that investment in these centres increased last year to 24.7 billion yuan ($3.4 billion), compared to just 2.4 billion yuan in 2023.

However, this year alone, 12.4 billion yuan has been spent on computing centres.

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
