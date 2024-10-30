Chief Telecom partners with RETN to enhance DDoS Protection
Jasdip Sensi
October 30, 2024 09:50 AM
digital landscape mapping of China and India in Asia's connectivity network

Chief Telecom has partnered with RETN to launch a new DDoS mitigation platform.

According to the leader in network services, the new platform combines RETN’s advanced DDoS mitigation technology with Chief Telecom’s extensive IP Transit customer base, offering customers strong protection against cyber threats.

Meanwhile, RETN’s platform features automated threat detection and mitigation using machine learning to identify malicious traffic before it can affect the network.

Furthermore, this solution benefits from RETN’s vast global network connecting Europe and Asia, positioning Taiwan as a critical link in this intercontinental pathway.

The partnership also enables Chief Telecom to provide Taiwanese businesses with comprehensive security features, including volumetric attack protection, application layer defence and protocol attack mitigation, all backed by a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and real-time alerts.

Chief Telecom, vice president, Tim Chiang, said: “By partnering with RETN, we are empowering our customers in Taiwan with world-class DDoS protection and resilient network connectivity.

“This collaboration ensures that businesses can operate without fear of downtime, even in the face of the most sophisticated cyber threats.”

