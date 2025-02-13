CFO Hotseat: Sam Dance at TalkTalk Business

According to Sam Dance, who has held the position of CFO for a year, as the company “continues to build on our heritage and grow as an independent business, we need to focus on expanding our portfolio of products and services”.

However, this shift from being part of a larger corporate group to operating autonomously has given the organisation the flexibility to tailor decisions to the needs of its customers, which is central to the strategy moving forward.

With strong customer loyalty, especially in the enterprise space, the company is focused on increasing its “wallet share” from existing customers.

“Achieving growth in this area will generate greater benefits for both our business and the businesses we serve,” says Dance.

“Our focus is on strengthening our unique selling proposition and educating the market on why businesses should partner with us.”

He also points out that while the company has long been recognised for its affordable and reliable connectivity, it has recently begun to emphasise its high-quality customer service too.

“We regularly achieve industry leading Trustpilot ratings, especially in the small-business space,” he explains.

Meanwhile, the company is solidifying its position in the market. “We have access to the broadest range of alternative networks, which gives us flexibility that our competitors tied to Openreach don’t have,” he notes.

“This allows us to tailor solutions that fit the needs of our existing customer base and new customers alike, ultimately offering greater choice.

This strategy will unlock further opportunities for organic growth and, coupled with our plans for strategic acquisitions, will ensure we remain competitive.”

With rising operational costs, companies face the challenge of managing expenses while still investing in growth initiatives.

“Our separation from TalkTalk Group has allowed us to closely examine our cost base, enabling us to make decisions that are right for the size of the business we are today,” says Dance.

As a result, the company is also focusing on three key initiatives: renegotiating supplier contracts, enhancing business efficiencies and investing in new systems, including a customer relationship management platform.

“These changes will not only save costs but also drive greater operational efficiencies,” says Dance.

Early last year, the company demerged from the wider TalkTalk Group and Dance says it is now “transitioning to become a leaner, more agile organisation”.

“We can make decisions more quickly and efficiently,” he says. However, the transition requires new teams, processes and ways of working, which present their own set of risks.

“Change always brings risk, but it’s an exciting time for us to build a leaner, more independent organisation,” says Dance. Looking ahead, TalkTalk Business has three main priorities for 2025.

“First, we want to exit the transition services agreement with TalkTalk Group by September 2025, becoming fully independent,” says Dance.

“Second, we’re modernising our legacy systems, including implementing a new CRM and billing system. “Third, while organic growth is crucial, we’re also planning to pursue nonorganic growth through acquisitions.”

Dance concludes: “Having greater autonomy allows us to shape the future of TalkTalk Business in ways that best suit our strengths and ambitions."

