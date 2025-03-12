Cerebras, creator of giant AI chips, expands global footprint with six new data centres

The data centres will be located in Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, and a third, unconfirmed US site, as well as Montreal, Canada, and a yet-to-be-determined country in Europe.

Each facility will house thousands of Cerebras CS-3s, massive semiconductors that are 57 times larger than Nvidia’s H100s, which will be used to power Cerebras’s inference solution .

The first of the new sites expected to come online will be Minneapolis in Q2, while its Oklahoma City and Montreal data centres will launch in Q3.

The Scale Datacenter in Oklahoma City will house over 300 CS-3s, with the facility tornado and earthquake-proof, boasting triple redundant power stations to ensure its robustness.

The Enovum Montreal facility, meanwhile, will bring Cerebras’s hardware to Canada for the first time, providing inference services for Canadian enterprises, government, and research institutes.

The new sites add to Cerebras’s existing data centres in Santa Clara and Stockton in California and Dallas, Texas.

The two yet-to-be-confirmed sites are expected to launch in Q4.

Dhiraj Mallick, COO of Cerebras, said the new data centres will “serve as the backbone for the next wave of AI innovation”.

Cerebras made a name for itself in the semiconductor space with its dinner plate-sized chips, which the company claims can run large-scale AI models like Meta’s Llama 3.1 some 20 times faster than traditional GPU-based hyperscale cloud solutions for just one-fifth the price.

The company filed to go public on the Nasdaq last year, weeks before it emerged that Elon Musk and the original OpenAI proposed acquiring the chipmaker prior to the fallout that led to Musk’s departure.

Cerebras has since scored a number of wins, including powering French AI startup Mistral’s Le Chat assistant and AI search services for Perplexity.

Earlier this month, HuggingFace and AlphaSense announced they were also adopting Cerebras’ inference services.

“With six new facilities coming online, we will add the needed capacity to keep up with the enormous demand for Cerebras industry-leading AI inference capabilities, ensuring global access to sovereign, high-performance AI infrastructure that will fuel critical research and business transformation,” Mallick added.

