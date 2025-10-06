Centersquare confronts AI demand with $1bn North America expansion

The leading colocation provider recently announced that it had acquired 10 data centres across the US and Canada. This expands the company’s portfolio to 80 facilities and significantly increasing its capacity to support high-density computing workloads.

Worth $1 billion, these transactions have been self-funded by Centersquare, the company said, and include the purchase of two data centres in Boston and Minneapolis that the company had been operating under long-term lease agreements. The eight additional colocation facilities are located in Dallas, Tulsa, Nashville, Raleigh, Toronto and Montreal.

Combined, Centersquare expects these sites will be able to bring significant power and space to its platform, in addition to housing a base of enterprise and hyperscale customers and enough room for future expansion.

“This package of acquisitions represents more than just volume growth – it reﬂects the growing strength and gaining momentum of our platform,” said Spencer Mullee, CEO of Centersquare. “By adding capacity in strategic markets, we are positioning Centersquare to capture the surging demand for trusted, high-performance infrastructure.”

He added: “Our customers – from enterprise to scale – are looking for partners who can grow with them, and we are delivering the reliable power, connectivity and engineered environments they need to accelerate innovation.”

As appetite for AI continues to surge, data centre operators continue to face the challenge of keeping up with demand, whilst also having infrastructure that is resilient, scalable and energy-efficient.

To meet this issue head-on, Centersquare said it has been investing heavily in solutions such as supporting GPU-intensive workloads that drive generative AI (Gen AI), machine learning and advanced analytics.

Headquartered in Dallas, the company prides itself on its strong track record for delivering reliable data centre services. With a combined footprint of 72 data centres, the company is able to offer its enterprise customers greater capacity and room for choice across critical markets across North America.

“Workloads are shifting – we’re seeing enterprises move oﬀ-premises, reconsider public cloud strategies and embrace AI-driven architectures that demand radically higher power densities,” said Udhay Mathialagan, CEO of Brookﬁeld Global Data Centers and Chair at Centersquare.

“Over the last two years, Centersquare has continued to grow its customer and revenue base and developed a strong cost-eﬃcient operating platform. These factors position the company well to make smart, value-accretive acquisitions such as these with the beneﬁt of high conﬁdence levels on revenues and costs.”

