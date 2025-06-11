PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt & ZOI join forces to build subsea cable

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on the development of the AAE-2 cable, which will link Hong Kong and Singapore to Italy via a secure, high-capacity network.

The system will cover critical terrestrial corridors across Thailand, the Arabian Peninsula, and Egypt, forming a resilient, high-performance data highway between the three continents.

Building on the legacy of the AAE-1 cable, AAE-2 deliver geographical diverse, resilient, and high-performance route for international traffic creating a future-proof data highway between Asia, Africa and Europe.

The project integrates both subsea and terrestrial components, to provide end-to-end performance and reliability for enterprise, wholesale, and hyperscale customers.

Frederick Chui, CEO of PCCW Global, commented: “PCCW Global is proud to contribute to the AAE-2 initiative, building on our legacy of supporting vital global infrastructure.

"This next-generation network underscores our continued commitment to delivering resilient, secure, and scalable connectivity for key markets such as Hong Kong, empowering the digital growth of tomorrow.”

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, said: “The AAE-2 cable system is perfectly aligned with Sparkle’s long-term vision of strengthening the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor.

"With our investments in submarine systems like Blue & Raman and key landing hubs in Genoa, Palermo, and Chania, AAE-2 marks a critical advancement in delivering secure, high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure to support global digital transformation.”

Mohamed Nasr, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, said: “The construction of AAE-2 is a continuation of our journey as a global data connectivity provider.

"With our WeConnect ecosystem enabling seamless cross-connectivity, this collaboration further solidifies Egypt’s role as a digital hub linking continents.”

Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI, concluded: “This collaboration is a defining milestone for ZOI and the region we serve. Positioned at the heart of Asia, Africa, and Europe, AAE-2 reflects our vision to connect digital ecosystems through AI-ready, resilient infrastructure - unlocking economic growth and empowering the digital future of emerging markets.”

