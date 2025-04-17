Caroline Chan on Intel’s strategy for 5G and AI in telecoms

On AI-powered networks

According to Chan, who has been with the technology giant since 2009, AI is playing a key role in transforming telecom networks.

“AI is going to automate much of the network management, making it faster and more responsive," she says.

Helping with this strategy, Intel’s new Xeon 6 processors, which feature built-in AI accelerators, are designed to help telecom operators optimise network performance in real-time.

“AI offers substantial benefits to the telecom sector, including improved network management, network automation, enhanced customer services and a new revenue stream by offering AI services,” Chan says.

However, AI also comes with its own set of challenges.

She explains: “The integration of AI also presents obstacles that can jeopardise consumer trust and data integrity; these risks are common across industries adopting AI, not unique to telecom.

“The massive amount of data used by and generated through AI operations would need to be safeguarded and compliant to regulations of local authority.”

The expanding impact of 5G

Intel’s VP notes the ongoing evolution of the 3GPP standards, which continue to enhance 5G's capabilities to address industry-specific needs.

She states: “As 3GPP standard evolves, the 5G continues to expand its features tailored to industries beyond telecom. Let’s look at 3GPP release 17 which adds enhancements such as improved positioning accuracy, time-sensitive networking (TSN) support, and NR-Light (RedCap) for cost-effective, low-complexity IoT deployments.”

Chan also highlights the industrial applications of 5G, including how it benefits sectors like industrial automation, manufacturing and smart logistics, where real-time communication and precise positioning are critical.

“Specifically, industrial 4.0 use cases benefit from these features including Industrial Automation: TSN and precise positioning enable real-time control and synchronisation of automated systems.”

Rolling out 6G

Intel's vision doesn't stop at 5G. The company is already looking ahead to the next generation of telecom technology: 6G.

Chan states: “I am looking forward to NextG (6G) to unfold. 5G started the path to unify consumer and enterprise connectivity, and the path had been accelerated (and disrupted) by AI/ML.

“Looking forward, we see future 6G networks will integrate new capabilities such as distributed computation, real-time learning, and sensing to support emerging autonomous and immersive services.”

The role of edge computing in telecoms

For the telecoms industry, edge computing has become a critical enabler of next-generation services.

The combination of 5G, private 5G and Wi-Fi 6 creates a powerful ecosystem that brings computational power and network resources closer to devices. As a result, the move is essential for ultra-low latency applications, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and industrial IoT (IIoT).

Chan highlighted this shift, claiming: “The pervasive 5G networks had enabled the Connected Edge which leverages advanced connectivity, cloud, and edge computing to bring computational power and network resources closer to devices enabling next-generation applications, such as AR, VR, IoT, autonomous robotics, connected vehicles and smart grid, which require ultra-low latency, high resilience and a future-ready scalable infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Intel sees great potential in Edge AI, where the combination of edge computing and AI enables real-time decision-making at the network's edge.

Chan explains: “With the proliferation of AI, we have seen the emergence of Edge AI, which combines edge computing and artificial intelligence, enabling AI algorithms to run directly on devices at the network edge, processing data locally and making real-time decisions with reduced latency and bandwidth usage.”

The vision for telecoms in the next 3-5 years

According to Chan, the most important objectives for the telecom sector include: “AI transformations in networks; accelerate the open, disaggregated networks through blueprints, testing, badging and certifications; develop next generation wireless standards.”

As a result, these efforts, particularly in AI, are expected to reshape how telecom operators manage networks, ensuring enhanced performance, security and adaptability, she concludes.

