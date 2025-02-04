CapitaLand to invest $700m in Osaka data centre

The project has also secured 50 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, the company revealed as it claims the acquisition highlights CLI’s extensive global multi-asset class network and strong deal-sourcing capabilities.

With this latest addition, CLI has expanded its global data centre portfolio by 23 facilities since 2021.

Across Asia and Europe, CapitaLand Group now manages 27 data centres, with approximately 800 MW of power capacity and around S$6 billion in assets under management upon completion.

CLI senior executive director, Manohar Khiatani, said:, “CLI’s data centre portfolio has expanded significantly over the last few years and we are delighted to expand our footprint to Japan.

“The acquisition is not only aligned with CLI’s digitalisation investment theme but also enhances CLI’s geographical spread, deepening its presence in Japan, one of CLI’s focus markets.”

Major cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle already have a presence in Osaka. Our acquisition is hence well-positioned to capture demand in Osaka’s established data centre cluster.”

CLI, managing director of private funds (data centres), Michelle Lee added: “With the rapid adoption of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) globally and especially in Asia, data centre demand is expected to enjoy double-digit growth and outstrip new supply.

“There is strong institutional interest in data centre investments, with 97% of investors planning to increase their overall investment in data centres.”

