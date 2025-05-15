Capacity Power 100: Meet the visionaries shaping global connectivity

From subsea cables, data centre, cloud and networks, these are the leaders, innovators and changemakers narrowing the digital divide and building the future of global connectivity.

This year’s list includes CEOs, founders and visionaries who are helping the industry adapt to new challenges.

Capacity editor, Nadine Hawkins said: “This list is more than just names. It’s a snapshot of where the industry is headed and who’s taking it there.

“Behind every name is a story of bold decisions, fresh thinking and real-world impact. It’s about the leaders who roll up their sleeves, embrace change and make things happen”