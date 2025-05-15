Capacity Power 100: Meet the visionaries shaping global connectivity
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Capacity Power 100: Meet the visionaries shaping global connectivity

Capacity Team
May 15, 2025 08:48 AM
Capacity Power 100.png

Each year, Capacity highlights the top 100 people making a big impact across the industry.

From subsea cables, data centre, cloud and networks, these are the leaders, innovators and changemakers narrowing the digital divide and building the future of global connectivity.

This year’s list includes CEOs, founders and visionaries who are helping the industry adapt to new challenges.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Capacity editor, Nadine Hawkins said: “This list is more than just names. It’s a snapshot of where the industry is headed and who’s taking it there.

“Behind every name is a story of bold decisions, fresh thinking and real-world impact. It’s about the leaders who roll up their sleeves, embrace change and make things happen”

Check out Capacity’s 2025 Power 100 list to see who’s leading innovation

Topics

WirelessServicesSubseaIOTFibreSatelliteGovernanceMessagingEnvironmentalESGAppointmentsSD-WAN [Article tag for matching section]Data CentresOSS/BSSEnterprise & WANOTT and ContentSoftware and AutomationInfrastructure and NetworksToday Top Story
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe