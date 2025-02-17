Nominations open for Capacity’s 2025 Power 100

Capacity is excited to announce that nominations for its annual Power 100 list, which celebrates the top 100 leaders in the wholesale telecoms industry, are now officially open.

The Power 100, launched in 2019, has become the definitive ranking of influential people within the global carrier and ICT communities and seeks to recognise those who are driving significant change across telecoms and technology sectors, as well as, highlighting the individuals who are shaping the future of the industry.

Nominees are welcome from a wide range of sectors, including carriers, vendors, service providers, data centres, mobile and messaging, internet exchanges, towers, satellite, subsea, networking, wireless, software, investment/private equity, hyperscalers, and other disruptive players in the telecoms and tech space.

Whether you are senior telecom analysts, consultants, or entrepreneurs, we encourage you to participate.

However, the only requirement is that nominees actively contribute to the telecoms, tech or ICT industries and can provide proof of their significant achievements.

Submit your entry NOW

Submission rules

Entries will be chosen by the Capacity Editorial team based on the quality of each submission, not the number of nominations. Therefore, only one entry per person should be submitted. Avoid copying and pasting entries. The team reviews all submissions and can identify duplicate forms, which could negatively impact your nominee's chances. Be concise and avoid repetition. Only include information that adds value to your submission. Support your claims with solid, real-life examples that showcase the nominee's achievements. Ensure your submission is written in clear, concise English using full sentences. Submissions received after the deadline or sent via email will not be accepted.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 4th April 2025, 5 pm BST.

Please note: Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!