Candle subsea cable to boost APAC digital infrastructure with 24-fibre-pair system by 2028

A consortium of tech giants has announced plans to construct a new subsea cable system spanning 8,000 kilometres across the Asia-Pacific region. The Candle subsea cable is set to be operational by 2028 and will connect six countries, including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The project is being led by TM Technology Services (TM) of Malaysia, Meta, SoftBank, IPS Inc., PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk of Indonesia, and NEC Corporation, which will serve as the system integrator.

Don Pang, chairperson of the Candle Management Committee and Meta’s regional executive, commented on the project, “Candle represents a pivotal advancement in fortifying the region’s digital infrastructure. As the need for robust, high-speed connectivity grows, Candle will deliver greater network diversity and resilience along this essential corridor”.

Tech giant NEC will oversee every technical aspect of the project, from cable and repeater manufacturing to route planning, installation, and testing.

Earlier this year NEC Corp claimed to have completed Japan’s longest terrestrial wireless optical communication, reaching a distance of more than 10km.

The Japanese equipment supplier says the system will meet the region’s growing need for secure, high-capacity digital communication.

“Our experience in building subsea networks will help establish a reliable communication environment that supports the region’s digital economy,” said Tomonori Uematsu from NEC.

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, group CEO of TM, commented the project will bolster Malaysia’s digital aspirations.

“It demonstrates our commitment to meeting rising demand for digital services and cloud-driven innovation. Candle will help hyperscalers, enterprises, and service providers expand in ASEAN and reinforce Malaysia’s position as a regional digital hub,” he stated.

While most Asia-Pacific cables have fewer than 16 fibre pairs, Candle’s 24 fibre pairs will significantly boost capacity and reduce latency, ensuring that the region can keep up with the data needs of emerging technologies.

“With the rapid advancement of generative AI and IoT, the demand for international telecommunications is accelerating,” commented Kimimasa Kudo, VP and head of global business at SoftBank.

“Candle adopts a 24-fibre-pair architecture, making it one of the core foundations of the next-generation social infrastructure we’re building. Integrated with other cables like JUPITER, ADC, and E2A, it strengthens Japan’s role as Asia’s digital gateway.”

In the Philippines, the project dovetails with national efforts to expand digital infrastructure. Candle will land in Baler, Aurora Province, through InfiniVAN, a subsidiary of Japanese telecom provider IPS Inc.

“We view the Philippines as a future hub for connectivity in Southeast Asia,” said Koji Miyashita, CEO of IPS.

Candle joins a growing list of high-capacity subsea cables planned or underway across the globe, but its strategic route and modern architecture set it apart.

The Japan-to-Singapore corridor is a vital digital artery, and by incorporating additional landings in Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Candle connects major economic hubs and also enhances network redundancy and disaster resilience for the region.

