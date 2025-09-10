Camusat Group’s Thibaut de Rodellec unveils TWESCO model to transform African telecom infrastructure

In 2016, Camusat introduced its ESCO model, which has grown to more than 8,500 sites under management across Africa. Nearly a decade later, you are taking the next step with the launch of TWESCO. Could you explain what the TWESCO model is, and what inspired Camusat to create it? What were the key drivers behind this evolution?

The TWESCO model marks a natural progression in our journey in telecom infrastructure. When we launched our ESCO model in 2016, we proved that operators could successfully outsource their energy needs while achieving measurable gains in efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. Over nearly a decade, with more than 8,500 sites under management, this experience gave us the confidence and perspective to go further.

TWESCO brings the next step: integrating tower operations and energy services within one unified model. It represents the convergence of two essential layers: the passive tower and the energy system powering active equipment.

By adding the “Tower” to the ESCO model, we leverage decades of expertise in design, manufacturing, and civil works to deliver infrastructure that is both robust and future-ready. This integration enables greater cost efficiency, streamlined operations for operators, and faster adoption of renewable energy solutions.

The main drivers behind this evolution are clear:

To simplify partnerships by offering operators a single integrated provider.

To push the boundaries of sustainability and accelerate decarbonisation in the telecom sector.

To support operators’ build-to-suit strategies with inclusive digital solutions.

To enable cost-effective rural coverage expansion.

To establish a resilient and future-proof model capable of sustaining connectivity growth even in the most challenging environments.

How does TWESCO differentiate itself from other solutions on the African and global market, especially in terms of value proposition for mobile operators and towercos?

TWESCO stands out in the market through the value it creates for operators in three key areas:

Integration that drives efficiency: By managing towers and energy within a single framework, we remove operational silos, streamline coordination, and generate meaningful cost savings. This results in smoother operations and faster project execution.

A truly operator-centric model: Solutions are co-designed with operators to match their service requirements, uptime expectations, and rollout schedules. Importantly, operators maintain control over critical parameters such as tower size, load, and location, while also capturing the financial benefits of potential colocation. This gives them a high degree of flexibility, transparency, and alignment with their commercial strategies.

Sustainability built-in: Renewable energy integration, hybrid systems, and measurable CO₂ reductions are not add-ons but embedded in the core model, ensuring that operators can meet both their growth ambitions and their ESG commitments.

Ultimately, TWESCO is not just a service but a long-term partnership framework, enabling operators to expand their networks with confidence while advancing sustainability and operational excellence.

What feedback have you received from clients and partners on the first TWESCO pilot projects? Can you share any concrete client use cases or success stories illustrating the impact of TWESCO on operational performance, cost, and social benefit?

The reception from clients and partners has been highly positive. They particularly emphasise the gains in reliability, the scalability of the model, and the strategic flexibility it offers, ensuring they can expand networks rapidly while keeping control over infrastructure choices.

Our first TWESCO project was launched at the end of 2023 in the Indian Ocean with a major global MNO, delivering a significant boost in network performance and operational efficiency.

Building on that success, we have since entered a long-term strategic partnership with MTN to accelerate digital infrastructure rollout in one of their key markets. This collaboration combines end-to-end tower and energy solutions, directly supporting MTN’s objectives of wider coverage, stronger reliability, and ambitious environmental targets.

These first partnerships are a clear demonstration of the tangible impact TWESCO can deliver.

How does the TWESCO model contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of telecom networks, and what concrete solutions is Camusat deploying for energy efficiency and decarbonisation?

From the earliest design stage, we embed climate resilience into our tower engineering by applying optimised and standardised specifications in close alignment with each operator: from mast height and structural load to foundations and site enclosure. This approach not only strengthens robustness against extreme weather but also ensures a climate-friendly process across the entire value chain, from manufacturing to transport and on-site construction.

TWESCO directly contributes to decarbonisation by replacing or hybridising diesel generators with solar, battery storage, and smart energy management systems. Across our sites, we are targeting a progressive shift toward 75% renewable penetration for off-grid sites, depending on location.

We also deploy digital monitoring and predictive maintenance, which minimise energy waste and optimise battery lifecycles.

By integrating these technologies at scale, TWESCO enables operators to report tangible CO₂ savings, helping them meet their Scope 2 and 3 reduction targets while delivering reliable connectivity.

What strategic objectives does Camusat aim to achieve with the TWESCO model in the medium and long term, and which markets are your top priorities for its rollout in Africa and beyond?

In the medium term, our objective is to scale TWESCO across our African footprint, where the combination of energy constraints and network densification needs is most pressing. We want to prove that an integrated Tower + ESCO model can significantly improve service quality, reduce total cost of ownership for operators, and accelerate the shift to sustainable infrastructure.

In the long term, we aim to establish TWESCO as a reference model for telecom infrastructure globally, building a diversified and resilient portfolio of contracts. By 2030, our ambition is to have TWESCO operating in each of our key OpCo markets, ensuring both geographic balance and long-term value creation.

Africa remains our clear priority where energy efficiency and rural coverage expansion are top of the agenda. Beyond Africa, we are actively monitoring opportunities in Latin America where similar conditions exist.

What innovations and strategic developments does Camusat foresee in the coming years?

At Camusat, we see developments through two complementary lenses: advancing our solutions and expanding our business reach.

On the solution side, our business models / solutions are built on a continuous learning curve. We are constantly integrating feedback from our customers’ unique needs, the operational challenges we face in the field, and the opportunities brought by new technologies. Our goal is clear: deliver infrastructure that is not only robust and cost-effective, but also sustainable, adaptable, and future-ready.

Ultimately, every step we take, whether in solution development or business expansion, we see it as our responsibility toward the telecom industry to not only enable better connectivity, but also supporting the economic development of local communities – this includes job creation, skills improvement for local talent, and driving lasting, inclusive progress for all stakeholders.

Who will power Africa’s mobile networks? Join CAMUSAT on 11 September 2025 at TowerXchange Africa 2025 to explore how ESCOs, towercos, and MNOs are reshaping telecom energy.

