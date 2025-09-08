BTS Africa VP Javier Mariscal on trust, speed & serving Africa’s underserved markets

In an exclusive interview with Capacity, Javier Mariscal, vice president for Africa and the Middle East at BTS, shares insights on the company’s record-breaking modular data centre deployment in Côte d’Ivoire, and how a deep understanding of Africa’s unique markets drives their rapid expansion across the continent.

Understanding diverse needs, a unified approach

Mariscal opens with a fundamental perspective on technology in Africa: “Whenever it comes to tech, the needs of the people are similar, not equal. All over the world.” He highlights that whether it’s Burkina Faso or Germany, the demand for connectivity and communications infrastructure is fundamentally the same.

“What changes is the environment where you serve,” Mariscal continues. “The way you cover those needs has to adapt to local realities, from logistics to energy availability to regulatory conditions. The substantial part is how you manage to cover those needs in different environments.”

This nuanced approach is central to BTS’s strategy. “We tend to think that needs are different because development levels vary between markets. But post-internet, those needs are actually equal,” he explains. “What changes is how you feed the market with the right solution.”

Record speed in Côte d’Ivoire

The recent Côte d’Ivoire deployment was completed in just eight months, including the design phase, a speed that would be remarkable anywhere in the world.

“We started late September or early October last year,” Mariscal says. “Including design, the total timeline was eight months. Usually, traditional data centre projects take 24 to 30 months to even see something on the ground.”

The key to this rapid delivery was a “powerful synergy” between BTS and carefully selected partners. “We are not acting alone. BTS is orchestrating the end-to-end integration, but we have created an ecosystem model that moves fast, mobilising the right players at the right time.”

This ecosystem includes Spanish engineering firm ARPA, known for its power-efficient, modular, and rugged infrastructure solutions with experience in healthcare and defence, ensuring robust, tested equipment tailored to challenging environments.

On the operational side, BTS partners with ST Digital, a fast-growing cloud services provider in the region. “Together, the three of us share common conversations and ambitions. We’re moving faster than expected because there is a real market need.”

A pan-African footprint rooted in local presence

BTS’s presence is not limited to one or two countries. “We have local contracts in 36 out of 52 African countries,” Mariscal reveals. “That means direct activity in the market, not just superficial presence.”

This broad footprint stems from a commitment to “living with the customers” and continuously “reading the market,” which allows BTS to identify opportunities and tailor solutions accordingly.

“Africa is not one market,” he insists. “The need for storage and connectivity is the same everywhere, but conditions such as logistics and energy availability vary widely. That’s why local sensitivity and trust are critical.”

The latter is a defining element of BTS’s success. “Trust is the reason we’ve been in Africa for so long. We build partnerships based on that trust. We don’t just drop in - we stay, engage, and expand from there.”

Strategic integrator, not traditional data centre operator

Unlike hyperscalers and some competitors, BTS does not aim to own or operate data centres outright. Instead, Mariscal describes the company as a “strategic integrator” and “ecosystem enabler.”

“We’re a telecoms company first, focused on facilitating connectivity,” he explains. “Our role is to bring together key players to serve the market correctly. We orchestrate the solution without necessarily owning the infrastructure.”

This model helps BTS target underserved regions and markets where hyperscalers tend not to go, such as countries with less developed infrastructure or logistical challenges.

“Hyperscalers move into South Africa and similar markets with robust infrastructure. We focus on greenfield opportunities where the market is not covered,” Mariscal says.

Partnering with hyperscalers and beyond

Despite the different market focus, BTS maintains partnerships with hyperscalershyperscalers for telecommunications services outside data centre operations.

“We’re open to partnering with hyperscalers,” Mariscal confirms. “It’s about identifying opportunities, creating tailored products, and delivering real value.”

This openness extends to emerging technology fields such as identity management and authentication, crucial areas for bridging connectivity and verification gaps in Africa’s diverse markets.

The modular model: Scalable, resilient, rapid

The Côte d’Ivoire data centre serves as a proof of concept for BTS’s modular deployment model, designed for speed, resilience, and adaptability.

“We’re already working on a project in Gabon, aiming for deployment before the end of the year, and analysing projects in Togo and Guinea,” Mariscal says.

This modular approach allows BTS to scale deployments quickly, critical in markets that cannot wait years for traditional builds. It also supports digital sovereignty ambitions, as governments increasingly require local data storage for security and compliance.

“We foresee a significant trend towards sovereign cloud solutions,” Mariscal notes. “Governments want control and security. Our model meets those needs in a timely and efficient manner.”

Addressing Africa’s digital transformation

BTS sees itself as a key enabler of Africa’s digital future. As fintech, e-commerce, and other digital sectors grow rapidly, so too does demand for secure, low-latency infrastructure.

“A fintech company in Abidjan has the same needs as one in Frankfurt: real-time support, low latency, strong security,” Mariscal explains. “The challenge is how to serve those needs locally and reliably.”

Yet infrastructure gaps remain stark. “Africa has roughly one megawatt of data centre capacity per million people, compared to 79 in Europe and 88 in the US,” he says. “This highlights the scale of the opportunity and the urgency of development.”

Market selection: Reading the terrain

BTS identifies markets through constant “reading of the market” - assessing logistics, energy, demand, and customer needs to adapt its offering.

“We tailor our solutions according to local conditions,” Mariscal explains. “Our internal operations are structured to respond quickly and efficiently to these diverse requirements.”

This flexibility underpins BTS’s confidence in scaling the modular model across Africa, while remaining sensitive to each country’s unique realities.

Looking ahead: Africa’s bright future

Closing the interview, Mariscal emphasises BTS’s long-term commitment to Africa.

“There’s a real change underway,” he says. “Despite often negative headlines, important things are improving. We want to add value and be part of that change.”

He concludes with a hopeful message: “We firmly believe the future is better in Africa - and we’re accelerating that future through meaningful, tailored infrastructure that supports connectivity and digital transformation for all.”

