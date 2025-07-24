BT poaches VMO2’s Patricia Cobian as new CFO

Cobian, who is the current CFO for Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), will join the telecoms giant in the summer of next year.

She succeeds Simon Lowth, who plans to retire from the business after nearly a decade.

Cobain joined O2 in 2006, holding senior roles in European strategy, business development and as chief of staff, before being appointed strategy and transformation director and joining the O2 UK executive committee in 2014.

BT Group CEO, Allison Kirkby, said: “I am thrilled that Patricia is going to be joining BT next year. Her leadership, deep industry experience and knowledge will be invaluable, as we continue our once-in-a-generation upgrade of the UK’s digital infrastructure and accelerate BT’s modernisation.

“As he prepares for retirement, I’d like to thank Simon for his outstanding contribution to BT over so many years – and on a more personal note, for his wise counsel and partnership to me. His leadership has played a major part in our strategy and transformation to date, as we become a better BT for our customers, our colleagues, the country and our owners.”

BT chairman, Adam Crozier, added: “Patricia is a highly experienced, transformative telco leader, and she will be an excellent addition to the BT Group board and the business.

"On behalf of all of us here, I also want to join Allison in offering heartfelt thanks to Simon for his unwavering commitment over the last nine years. His impact has been profound, and we wish him all the best for his upcoming retirement.”

Commenting on her appointment, Cobain said: “I am excited to join BT at such a critical point in the company’s transformation, and I look forward to working with Allison, Adam and the board to continue to drive growth and value for BT’s customers, shareholders and the UK.”

