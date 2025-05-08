BT taps Deutsche Telekom CIO Peter Leukert to drive digital overhaul
Ben Wodecki
May 08, 2025 03:55 PM
Peter Leukert, BT's new chief digital officer

BT has appointed Peter Leukert as its new chief digital officer, with the new hire set to help drive the company’s digital transformation.

Leukert will join BT from Deutsche Telekom in September, where he currently serves as its group chief information officer.

Howard Watson will continue to lead BT’s Digital Unit until the new hire joins alongside his responsibilities as chief networks and security officer.

“I’m delighted to welcome Peter to BT,” said Allison Kirkby, chief executive at BT. “He joins the business at an exciting time as we focus on simultaneously investing in the UK’s leading fixed and mobile networks while transforming our operations to radically improve how we serve our customers.”

Leukert joined Deutsche Telekom back in 2017, and helped spearhead digital transformation project for the operator’s IT and digital platforms.

Prior to his time at the German telco, he held several CIO roles at brands including FIS, NYSE Euronext, and Commerzbank AG.

Leukert also previously spent more than a decade as a partner at McKinsey.

“I’m thrilled to be joining BT,” Leukert said. “The opportunity to transform and simplify BT’s operations will improve customer outcomes and drive sustainable business growth, and I am really excited to get started.”

Topics

NewsPeople and TalentAppointments
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
