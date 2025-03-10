BT reverses plan to retire consumer brand
Jasdip Sensi
March 10, 2025 09:49 AM
BT has confirmed that its plans to transition EE into the group’s “flagship brand for our consumer customers” will no longer result in the retirement of the BT brand for consumer products.

According to The Telegraph, BT Group CEO, Allison Kirkby has “shelved” the rebranding strategy amid concerns that retiring the historic BT brand could “alienate older customers”, especially those reliant on standalone broadband and landline services.

A BT spokesperson said: “EE is our lead consumer-facing brand for converged mobile and broadband customers but there will always be a big role for BT as one of our most highly valued brands by our customers.

“BT will therefore continue as part of our portfolio of well-loved consumer brands alongside EE and Plusnet.”

Meanwhile, the report also indicated that the telecom giant intends to “step up investment” in Plusnet, despite recently downsizing the service, which previously included mobile, TV and home phone offerings.

This comes as in April 2022, BT announced it would simplify its operations by consolidating services and eliminating duplicate brands.

The plan positioned EE as the primary brand for most consumer customers, while BT was set to concentrate on its Enterprise and Global units.

Meanwhile, Plusnet was expected to continue offering “basic no-frills broadband and landline” services, though it later discontinued landline phone options on FTTP.

Since then, BT has gradually adjusted its services to support the transition, such as modifying products and discontinuing some offerings.

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
