BT offloads Radianz business

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending standard approvals such as regulatory clearance.

Radianz, runs financial information exchange networks that link brokers, institutions, exchanges, and clearing houses to the applications and services that keep global capital markets operating, whereas, TNS provides global trading infrastructure, connectivity and market data with ultra-low latency.

The telecoms giant revealed the move supports its plan to focus on being a UK-based leader while streamlining its international operations.

BT International Bas Burger, said: “Today’s announcement is another key milestone in focusing our international business on what it does best: providing secure multi-cloud connectivity to large organisations globally. Our Radianz business unit will enter a new era with TNS and we are confident that TNS will continue to deliver exceptional service to customers.”

BT Radianz managing director Phil Swindle, added: "We are proud to have grown and transformed Radianz over the past years while delivering mission critical services to the financial markets community. I am confident that through this planned transaction the complementary strengths of both Radianz and TNS will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation and create sustainable growth for our existing and new customers."

TNS Financial Markets, general manager, Tom Lazenga, concluded: "This is an exciting development for clients of both TNS and Radianz who will now have access to the combined suite of services in addition to our investments in new capabilities.

“With a large global network of financial endpoints and our industry leading low latency platform, today’s news firmly cements TNS as the premier partner serving financial market participants globally.”

