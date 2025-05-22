BT lifts fibre targets despite revenue decline and flat core units

The telco giant raised its full fibre build target by 20% for FY26 and reiterated confidence in hitting its target of £3 billion free cash flow by the end of the decade, but flatlining consumer and business units highlight the slow but eventual path to transformation.

Overall revenue declined by 2%, which BT blamed on international drag and handset sales, but its UK service revenue was also down by 1%.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby said the results showed “strong progress” against its strategic priorities.

“Although revenue declined year-on-year driven mainly by lower international sales and handsets, strong cost control and a step-up in focus and transformation resulted in growth in both EBITDA and normalised free cash flow, allowing us to increase our dividend for FY25 by 2% to 8.16p per share,” Kirby said.

BT’s Business segment continued to prove a weak spot, with revenue down 4% and EBITDA down 6%, dragged by declining legacy products and further contraction in overseas operations.

The results come as recent reports suggest BT plans to launch a standalone international business unit , operating separately from the telecom giant’s UK operations.

Overall net debt, meanwhile, climbed to £19.8 billion, largely due to scheduled pension payments.

Openreach saw broadband line losses accelerate, down 243,000 in Q4, as the group continues to cede ground to Virgin Media O2 and a growing cohort of alternative network providers.

BT said it expects line losses at Openreach to continue at a similar pace throughout FY26.

Although full fibre take-up helped soften the blow, the figures underscore the intensity of competition in the UK market.

It wasn’t all gloom on the fibre side, however, as retail FTTP connections rose by a third to 3.4 million, contributing to a take-up rate of 36% across Openreach's full fibre footprint.

Despite the mixed performance, Kirkby struck an optimistic tone: “As we build and connect at pace, our transformation will accelerate and deliver a better BT for all of us — our customers, our colleagues, the country and our owners.”

The group also reported £913 million in annualised cost savings, some 30% of its five-year £3 billion target, achieved a year ahead of schedule.

Kirkby has led a campaign of cost-cutting and streamlining as BT shifts focus to its core UK market.

A string of divestments has helped raise funds, including the sale of its Irish data centre business , Irish wholesale and enterprise arm , and its Italian operations .

BT also sold its stake in the startup Distributed, cut around 2,000 roles , and most recently announced plans to close its Derry office by the end of 2025.

