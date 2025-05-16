BT launches independent international unit: report
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

BT launches independent international unit: report

Jasdip Sensi
May 16, 2025 09:29 AM
CM- BT.png

BT is to establish its international operations as a standalone business unit.

According to the Financial Times, this new division will function separately from the telecom giant’s UK operations.

A source cited by the publication also revealed the new unit is expected to include over 8,000 employees and serve customers in 180 countries.

An internal memo reportedly sent to staff earlier this week explained that creating a distinct international arm gives BT “the best chance of success” in both domestic and global markets.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The FT also noted that former head of BT Business, Bas Burger, will lead the newly formed international division.

Since taking over as CEO in February 2024, Allison Kirkby has focused on streamlining BT through a range of cost-cutting initiatives aimed at competing with rivals.

Recently, it was reported CEO, Allison Kirkby has “shelved” the rebranding strategy amid concerns that retiring the historic BT brand could “alienate older customers”, especially those reliant on standalone broadband and landline services.

RELATED STORIES

BT secures multi-million pound deal for DEFRA connectivity

BT CEO: ‘AI opens doors for upskilling and innovation’

Topics

NewsCloudAI MLSoftware and AutomationInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe