BT launches independent international unit: report

According to the Financial Times, this new division will function separately from the telecom giant’s UK operations.

A source cited by the publication also revealed the new unit is expected to include over 8,000 employees and serve customers in 180 countries.

An internal memo reportedly sent to staff earlier this week explained that creating a distinct international arm gives BT “the best chance of success” in both domestic and global markets.

The FT also noted that former head of BT Business, Bas Burger, will lead the newly formed international division.

Since taking over as CEO in February 2024, Allison Kirkby has focused on streamlining BT through a range of cost-cutting initiatives aimed at competing with rivals.

Recently, it was reported CEO, Allison Kirkby has “shelved” the rebranding strategy amid concerns that retiring the historic BT brand could “alienate older customers”, especially those reliant on standalone broadband and landline services.

