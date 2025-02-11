BT execs reinvest dividends as company doubles down on UK market

Regulatory filings reveal Sabine Chalmers, BT ’s general counsel, Howard Watson, the company’s chief security and networks officer, and Marc Allera, the outgoing CEO of BT’s consumer division , have all reinvested their dividends through the BT Group Employee Share Investment Plan.

Allera acquired 185 BT shares at £1.47 per share, while Chalmers and Watson purchased 152 and 91 shares, respectively.

While a routine transaction, the move signals confidence in the company from senior executives as BT continues to shed parts of its business to concentrate on the UK market.

BT’s latest earning figures saw the company’s revenue drop by 3% to £5.2 billion, citing “challenging non-UK trading conditions”.

However, CEO Allison Kirkby told investors that its ongoing streamlining efforts were on track, with deals ongoing to sell assets like its Irish data centre business to Equinix.

There have also been reports that BT was open to selling its global division , with Jon James recently appointed to lead a UK-focused BT Business — a move designed to allow BT Global Services CEO Bas Burger to concentrate on “optimising” the company’s international operations.

The news that BT’s own executives were taking larger stakes in the company comes after Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim reduced his stake in BT Group for the first time since his initial investment in the company.

