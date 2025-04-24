BT divestment spree continues as Retelit snaps up Italian business
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

BT divestment spree continues as Retelit snaps up Italian business

Ben Wodecki
April 24, 2025 11:26 AM
BT's logo affixed to its corporate office in London, England

Retelit has secured a deal to acquire the remaining operations of BT's Italian arm, the latest in BT's ongoing strategy to divest its international assets.

The preliminary agreement sees Retelit acquire the B2B domestic business and Italian assets of BT Italia.

No financial terms were disclosed, though BT Italia generated revenues of around €160 million in 2024.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Retelit said the deal will “significantly enhance” its fibre optic network, adding an additional 11,500km to bring its total network reach to over 47,000km.

The purchase will also add to Retelit's national data centre infrastructure, adding 10 MW of capacity, while more than 360 existing BT Italia clients will be transitioned across.

“This expansion will further strengthen Retelit's coverage of the Italian corporate market, providing a more comprehensive suite of ICT infrastructure and services to support the innovation and the digital transformation of Italian enterprises,” the firm said in a statement.

The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, is the latest in BT's efforts to divest its Italian operations, following the 2021 sale of its public administration and small & medium enterprise business units to Telecom Italia (TIM) and the 2024 sale of its local IT operator subsidiary, BT Enìa, to Retelit.

TIM had previously bid €100 million for BT's remaining operations in Italy last September.

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

The Retelit purchase is the latest BT divestment as part of its wider cost-cutting efforts, with the telco giant looking to focus on focus on its core UK market.

In addition to its Italian business, BT has talks to sell or has sold its Irish wholesale and enterprise arm, its Irish data centre business, and its international business.

The telco also sold its stake in the startup Distributed and reduced its workforce by around 2,000.

RELATED STORIES

BT's Irish sale advances as competition authority grants Speed Fibre approval

BT approaches AT&T, Orange for potential international unit sale

BT reverses plan to retire consumer brand

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe