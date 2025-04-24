BT divestment spree continues as Retelit snaps up Italian business

The preliminary agreement sees Retelit acquire the B2B domestic business and Italian assets of BT Italia .

No financial terms were disclosed, though BT Italia generated revenues of around €160 million in 2024.

Retelit said the deal will “significantly enhance” its fibre optic network, adding an additional 11,500km to bring its total network reach to over 47,000km.

The purchase will also add to Retelit's national data centre infrastructure, adding 10 MW of capacity, while more than 360 existing BT Italia clients will be transitioned across.

“This expansion will further strengthen Retelit's coverage of the Italian corporate market, providing a more comprehensive suite of ICT infrastructure and services to support the innovation and the digital transformation of Italian enterprises,” the firm said in a statement.

The agreement, subject to regulatory approval, is the latest in BT 's efforts to divest its Italian operations, following the 2021 sale of its public administration and small & medium enterprise business units to Telecom Italia (TIM) and the 2024 sale of its local IT operator subsidiary, BT Enìa, to Retelit.

TIM had previously bid €100 million for BT's remaining operations in Italy last September.

The Retelit purchase is the latest BT divestment as part of its wider cost-cutting efforts, with the telco giant looking to focus on focus on its core UK market.

In addition to its Italian business, BT has talks to sell or has sold its Irish wholesale and enterprise arm , its Irish data centre business , and its international business .

The telco also sold its stake in the startup Distributed and reduced its workforce by around 2,000.

