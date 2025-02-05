BT scraps DE&I targets from management bonus scheme

According to The Telegraph, the telecoms giant has made major investors aware that it will replace the DE&I section of its managerial bonus scorecard, replacing it with “measure of employee engagement”, which will take effect from April.

Currently, DE&I targets account for 10% of the annual bonus of BT’s managers, focusing on the representation of women, disabled people and ethnic minorities, as well as employee engagement among underrepresented groups.

A BT spokesperson said: “We remain committed to our inclusion and representation targets and are making good progress towards them.

“Inclusion will remain part of our senior management bonus calculations and we have received strong support from our shareholders on the proposals to amend our group scorecard.

Just last week, CEO Allison Kirkby told employees in a company memo, “It’s been hard lately to see companies and governments stepping back from their commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity. For many of you watching this unfold, I imagine it feels worrying and upsetting.

“It sends the message that these things are optional, temporary or not worth prioritising. I want to be absolutely clear: that’s not what we believe at BT.”

