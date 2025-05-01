BT secures multi-million pound deal for DEFRA connectivity

As part of the agreement, which will run for five years and spans across England, Scotland and Wales, the telecoms giant will provide 34,000 mobile connections via EE’s network to support a wide range of users and devices, including field workers, water sensors and payment terminals.

The initiative is designed to improve the reporting and analysis of real-time data on key environmental concerns such as water quality, extreme weather conditions, flood risks and the spread of agricultural diseases affecting crops and livestock.

Meanwhile, DEFRA will also gain from EE’s investment in the UK’s Shared Rural Network (SRN), which aims to boost 4G coverage in remote and rural areas.

BT director of central government, Andy Rowe, said: “It’s a privilege to welcome DEFRA to the EE network and to support their mission to restore and enhance the environment for the next generation.

“Their workers perform critical work across the UK and it’s vital they are provided with reliable network coverage, especially in times of crisis.”

He added: “For organisations with large fleets and field workers, hybrid working is about more than just home and office spaces. Staying connected on the go is critical for DEFRA’s workers who rely on mobile connectivity to operate effectively and serve the wider public community daily or in emergency situations.”

Additionally, the move will benefit a range of DEFRA-affiliated organisations, including the Environment Agency, the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Natural England, the Marine Management Organisation and the Rural Payments Agency.

