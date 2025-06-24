BT data: 39% of UK SMEs lack cybersecurity training

This comes as 42% of small businesses experienced a cyber attack in the past year, rising to 67% for medium-sized firms.

According to the latest government survey, the average cost for micro and small businesses to recover from their most damaging breach is £7,960.

Meanwhile, phishing remains the most widespread cyber threat, with email scams targeting 85% of UK businesses.

Ransomware attacks have also more than doubled year-on-year. Last year, less than one in 200 businesses were affected, however by 2025,the number rose to one in 100.

In response to the growing threat, the telecoms giant has launched dedicated security training for SMEs, aiming to equip business owners and their teams with practical tools and knowledge to counter digital threats.

BT managing director for security, Tris Morgan, said: “At BT, our mission is to enable UK businesses to grow and prosper, and we know the challenges SMEs face protecting themselves from growing cyber threats.

"These often include budget constraints and the lack of a dedicated cyber team, but for SMEs a cyber attack isn't just an inconvenience; it poses an existential threat.

“The good news is that effective cyber security doesn't require corporate-grade resources. With the right training, basic security measures, and awareness, SMEs can dramatically reduce their risk profile.

"The key is recognising that, in today's digital landscape, cyber security is not a luxury but a foundation that enables companies to face forwards confidently, rather than forever looking over their shoulder.”

