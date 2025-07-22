BT CFO Simon Lowth to step down: report
Jasdip Sensi
July 22, 2025 10:07 AM
BT Group’s chief financial officer Simon Lowth is reportedly due to retire within the next year after nearly a decade in the post.

According to Sky News, CEO Allison Kirkby has begun conversations with candidates, with the group claiming regular succession planning is “business as usual”and has not commented on the replacement process.

However, an appointment could come as early as this year, sources claimed, however, identities have not been named.

Lowth joined the telecom giant in 2016, replacing Tony Chanmugam, who held the position for over eight years.

He joined from BG Group, the British oil and gas company later bought by Royal Dutch Shell. Prior to this, he held senior positions at ScottishPower, AstraZeneca and consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Lowth will retire as Deutsche Telekom and Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal together own over a third of BT’s shares.

