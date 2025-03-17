BT CEO: ‘AI opens doors for upskilling and innovation’

Speaking at a panel discussion at Google HQ today [17 March 2025], Kirkby emphasised that AI is not just a technological breakthrough but a powerful tool for workforce development.

She said: "AI is also a massive opportunity for upskilling. We’re equipping agents with digital skills, so they can work more effectively with AI-driven tools.

"This allows them to perform their jobs better, ultimately improving productivity and creating exciting opportunities."

Subscribe today for free

As a result, by tapping the tool, these agents are becoming more effective, improving their efficiency and service quality.

This comes as through AI-driven training programs, the company is helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop the digital competencies they need to innovate and stay competitive.

"Our AI-driven training programs help businesses develop digital skills and drive innovation," Kirkby explained.

"SMEs are often at the heart of local economies, and empowering them with the right tools is crucial for economic growth."

Meanwhile, Kirkby also pointed to the vital role the government plays in encouraging AI adoption. “When public services embrace digitalisation, it encourages broader societal adoption," she noted.

"The government’s support for digital skills and innovation is vital, as it empowers citizens and drives industry-wide changes."

She also highlighted that education and reskilling initiatives will be key to ensuring AI’s benefits reach all sectors of society. "Education and reskilling are critical to ensuring that AI benefits everyone," she concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Allison Kirkby set for busy start at BT, says analyst

Google DeepMind CEO: ‘UK talent is underestimated in AI’