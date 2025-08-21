BT, AWS extend partnership with five year cloud agreement

Working with AWS Professional Services (ProServe), the telecoms giant will move from basic workload migration to modern microservices that improve reliability and personalisation for customers.

BT added that the partnership will offer customers benefits including scalability, resilience, cost efficiency and stronger security.

BT Group chief strategy and change officer, Tom Meakin, said: “This isn’t just a technology upgrade – it’s a customer promise.

“By modernising our systems with AWS, we’re creating the agility to respond to customer needs faster, deliver more reliable services, and introduce new features that make everyday interactions with BT simpler and more secure.”

AWS VP of telecommunications Jan Hofmeyr, said: “BT Group is putting customers at the centre of its continued cloud transformation.

“By working with AWS, BT is innovating faster, resolving issues more quickly, and delivering smarter, more secure services that better serve today’s digital-first consumers.”

Additionally, the move, which is part of BT’s ‘Build, Connect, Accelerate’ strategy, extends to BT’s mobile network, where AWS capabilities will be applied to Core operations and the Radio Access Network (RAN).

Meanwhile, BT is also introducing AI and machine learning to automate processes in its Network Operations Centre, the company revealed.

Meakin concluded: “Our ambition is to build a network that thinks ahead – one that can fix itself before customers even notice a problem. We’re in the early stages of this process, but through our work with partners like AWS, we’re one step closer to making it a reality.”

