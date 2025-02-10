Brookfield pledges €20bn to energise France's AI infrastructure ambitions

Announced ahead of the AI Action Summit taking place in Paris, Brookfield unveiled an investment project, which includes injecting up to €15 billion into data centres via Data4 to add over 500 MW of data centre capacity in France, a number that could triple by 2030.

A further €5 billion will be invested by Brookfield into various AI infrastructure projects, including data transfer, chip storage and energy generation.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The €20 billion investment by Brookfield notably through Data4 will allow France to remain in the race alongside major AI players.

“This investment demonstrates France’s attractiveness. We have the knowledge, the talents, and the decarbonized energy needed to accelerate in AI. We must not slow down, the world is accelerating. This is a battle for independence.”

Brookfield has already invested more than €150 billion across digital infrastructure, renewable power and semiconductor manufacturing worldwide.

Just last year, the investment firm partnered with Microsoft on one of the largest-ever renewable power supply deals.

Its investment in France comes as Brookfield has been expanding its presence in Europe’s second-largest economy, employing over 7,000 people through its various operations.

Last December, the firm opened an office hub in Paris to support its existing and future investments in France.

Sikander Rashid, head of Europe at Brookfield, said: “We believe France has the potential to play a pivotal role in the global advancement of AI. To achieve European leadership, it is essential to invest proactively in the infrastructure that powers AI services, particularly in data and associated infrastructure.

“Our €20 billion investment program represents a significant step toward this ambition, laying the foundation for France to compete on the global stage. We are excited to collaborate with stakeholders across France and are looking to expand our investment in data centres to an even greater scale in the future.”

