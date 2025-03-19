Bridge Data Centres secures $2.8bn to drive Asia-Pacific expansion

Bridge Data Centres, a pan-Asian hyperscale data centre operator backed by Bain Capital, has secured US$2.8 billion in senior secured bank financing.

The deal marks one of the largest-ever bank facilities for a data centre operator in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This financing milestone is a clear signal of market confidence in Bridge Data Centres’ leadership and vision,” said Eric Fan, president of Bridge Data Centres.

“With the backing of more than 11 lead banks, this deal represents the largest-ever secured bank facility for our sector, underscoring the strength of our global financial support.”

The funds will also bolster Bridge DC’s ongoing growth initiatives with Bain Capital’s broader cross-regional data centre platforms in the United States, Europe, and China.

The financing, underwritten by a consortium of prominent international and cross-regional banks, will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion in high-growth markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, and beyond.

“Bridge Data Centres has consistently proven its ability to deliver on its ambitious expansion plans and meet the evolving needs of hyperscalers driven by generative AI,” said Drew Chen, partner at Bain Capital.

“This remarkable financing facility demonstrates Bridge DC’s strong business growth trajectory, and we are proud to support their efforts as they continue to solidify their leadership in Asia-Pacific’s data centre industry.”

RELATED STORIES

The continuing investment boom: Building at hyperscale in APAC

Scaling infrastructure for AI across Asia