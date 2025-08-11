How Boreas Teknoloji CDU technology could support high-density data centres

As a significant player in data centre cooling solutions in Türkiye, Boreas Teknoloji (Boreas) is further strengthening its position in the sector by introducing its new generation cooling distribution unit (CDU).

Introduced at the DCW Frankfurt 2025 fair, the company’s new CDU is designed to meet the cooling requirements of rapidly evolving data centre infrastructures on a global scale. Operating under Açık Holding, Boreas is guided by its vision to offer future-driven solutions through its product offerings.

“In today's world, data centres are no longer just storage areas for data; they have become a vital part of the global digital economy. The increasing processing power and data density in these centres bring unprecedented cooling challenges,” says Çağrı Akkaya, data centre sales manager at Boreas.

“At Boreas, we are aware of this dynamic change, and we focus on developing solutions that meet not only todays needs but also tomorrows.”

In today’s data centre landscape, the more modern facilities now require precise, flexible and reliable cooling solutions. This is due to high-density processor systems and mission-critical applications, particularly as AI becomes more popular in the technology industry.

Boreas is therefore eager to meet these demands head-on with its advanced CDU series by serving as a highly efficient bridge between building-level chilled water and cabinet-level liquid cooling systems.

The CDUs, with models supporting up to 1.3 megawatts (MW) of cooling capacity, enable seamless and energy-efficient thermal transfer between primary and secondary system cycles.

These units ultimately play a critical role in extending the life and performance of IT equipment by balancing inlet temperatures and precisely managing flow through redundant pump configurations and advanced controls. Boreas says they also maximise system reliability, prevent IT equipment losses and resulting disruptions and support the long-term sustainability of data centre infrastructure.

Akkaya adds: “While developing our [CDU], we prioritised the most critical expectations of data centre operators. Our plate heat exchanger completely isolates the primary and secondary fluid circuits, maintaining system integrity at a safe level. This eliminates potential leakage or contamination risks, guaranteeing the security of the data centre infrastructure.

“Furthermore, with our N+1 redundant pump configuration option, we guarantee operational continuity even in the event of any malfunction. Because even a momentary outage in data centres can be very costly. We also place great importance on sustainability and energy efficiency. Thanks to our VFD-controlled proportional pumps, the system consumes only as much energy as it needs. This reduces operational costs while minimizing environmental impact.”

The company’s advanced HMI screen and BMS integration also allows operators to monitor and manage their systems in real-time remotely, which hopes to increase operational flexibility and efficiency.

“The user-friendliness and ease of maintenance of our product were also key areas of focus,” Akkaya explains. “We minimised maintenance times and human-induced errors through AI-powered automation algorithms and a compact design. Our safety features, including leak detection and liquid level monitoring sensors, provide an early warning system to prevent potential risks.

“Recognising that every data centre has unique needs, we offer scalability and custom configuration options. With compatibility for water, glycol, or other special coolants, additional sensors, shut-off valves, expansion tanks and even cabinet colour customisation, we can provide exactly the solutions our customers need.”

Boreas is eager to demonstrate its steady progress in the data centre cooling sector and its continuous strengthening of its position in the global market. Its new CDU is considered a strategic move that aims to reinforce the company’s technology-driven vision and global ambition.

Through this technology, Boreas is eager to meet current demand and provide solutions that seek to shape future digital infrastructures internationally.

Akkaya adds: “We will continue to shape the future of data centres not only in Türkiye but also globally with these high-tech products developed with our R&D strength and in accordance with international standards.”

