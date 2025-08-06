BIGLOBE plots faster data path to Europe at DE-CIX Frankfurt

Eager to develop faster data paths to Europe, BIGLOBE has established a direct connection to DE-CIX Frankfurt. Moving to one of the world’s largest Internet Exchanges is designed to enhance latency and network performance for BIGLOBE’s customers, particularly for data exchange with European eyeball networks.

As one of the largest ISPs in Japan, BIGLOBE is using the remote peering service from the world-leading Internet Exchange operator to optimise its intercontinental data flows.

The organisation says the Tier 2 ISP connects through its existing access point in Tokyo. Likewise, peering at the site aims to control data flows and minimise latency.

“Remote peering enables ISPs across the globe to connect to DE-CIX Internet Exchanges independent of their physical location,” says Frank P. Orlowski, executive vice president corporate development at DE-CIX. “This allows for more efficient control of data flows, reduced latency and significantly improved network stability.”

With nearly 1,100 connected networks and an annual data volume of roughly 45 exabytes, DE-CIX Frankfurt is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. GlobePEER Remote enables customers at one DE-CIX location to access other Internet Exchanges within the global DE-CIX system without needing additional on-site infrastructure.

This includes Singapore, New York, Madrid, Dubai and Frankfurt. Companies are also able to simply use their existing access.

Yuichi Minami, executive officer/CNO at BIGLOBE adds: “By directly connecting to European eyeball and content networks, we shorten data paths and improve service quality – especially for streaming and cloud-based applications.

“At the same time, we reduce costs and boost the resilience of our network.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, BIGLOBE provides internet access and network services, in addition to content and applications for both private and business users.

Its new peering connection is part of the company’s international expansion strategy. Having been in operation for 30 years this year, DE-CIX is accessible from data centres in more than 600 cities worldwide. It has been expanding its locations and offerings to boost its interconnectivity capabilities.

RELATED STORIES

UAE-IX powered by DE-CIX becomes ‘first in Middle East’ to offer 400 GE access

The move to open fibre networks

MAA10: Digital Connexion’s first Nvidia DGX-ready data centre in India