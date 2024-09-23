BICS, Cellusys join forces to simplify global roaming services
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

BICS, Cellusys join forces to simplify global roaming services

Ben Wodecki
September 23, 2024 10:30 AM
Digital render of roaming services

BICS and Cellusys have partnered to enhance global roaming services for mobile operators.

The collaboration aims to simplify and improve value-added offerings, including welcome SMS and roaming call corrections, amid increasing complexities in international mobile use.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“It’s easy to take the ability to use your mobile phone abroad for granted, but managing this service can be incredibly complex for operators,” said Chris Lennartz, VP for product at Cellusys.

“BICS and Cellusys share a mission to simplify this process for operators, allowing them to focus on their core business and customers. Since roaming can be dynamic in nature, it’s crucial that operators have the utmost flexibility in choosing their preferred roaming partner, and steering solutions like the Cellusys one, make this possible.”

The companies argue that mobile operators are facing increased complexity in the roaming pace, from the rise of travel eSIMs to 5G Standalone (SA) roaming that lets users continue to use 5G while travelling internationally.

BICS and Cellusys’ partnership brings together the two companies to offer mobile operators improvements to their roaming services.

For example, solutions from Cellusys will be leveraged to support services like BICS’ Welcome SMS, which operators send to users when they arrive in a new country, informing them about the rates for using data or calls while abroad.

Also receiving enhancements are call correction services, which automatically convert numbers for users to the international format and transform short numbers to standard-digit ones when they travel abroad.

“With Cellusys, we share a customer-centric approach, and this partnership will deliver additional value for customers looking to improve their end-user experience,” said Denis Souillart, head of mobility and capacity solutions at BICS.

RELATED STORIES

BICS appoints former TeleSign EMEA VP as new managing director

BICS launches eSIM service with European supermarket chain

BICS launches Roaming SMS Translator to support 2G and 3G sunset

Topics

NewsServicesWireless
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe