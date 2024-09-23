BICS, Cellusys join forces to simplify global roaming services

The collaboration aims to simplify and improve value-added offerings, including welcome SMS and roaming call corrections, amid increasing complexities in international mobile use.

“It’s easy to take the ability to use your mobile phone abroad for granted, but managing this service can be incredibly complex for operators,” said Chris Lennartz, VP for product at Cellusys.

“BICS and Cellusys share a mission to simplify this process for operators, allowing them to focus on their core business and customers. Since roaming can be dynamic in nature, it’s crucial that operators have the utmost flexibility in choosing their preferred roaming partner, and steering solutions like the Cellusys one, make this possible.”

The companies argue that mobile operators are facing increased complexity in the roaming pace, from the rise of travel eSIMs to 5G Standalone (SA) roaming that lets users continue to use 5G while travelling internationally.

BICS and Cellusys’ partnership brings together the two companies to offer mobile operators improvements to their roaming services.

For example, solutions from Cellusys will be leveraged to support services like BICS’ Welcome SMS, which operators send to users when they arrive in a new country, informing them about the rates for using data or calls while abroad.

Also receiving enhancements are call correction services, which automatically convert numbers for users to the international format and transform short numbers to standard-digit ones when they travel abroad.

“With Cellusys, we share a customer-centric approach, and this partnership will deliver additional value for customers looking to improve their end-user experience,” said Denis Souillart, head of mobility and capacity solutions at BICS.

