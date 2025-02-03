Bharti Airtel MD appointed acting chair of the GSMA

Bharti, who recently was re-elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA board, succeeds José Maria Álvares-Pallete, who left his position at Telefónica after just under a decade.

According to the industry organisation that represents over hundreds of mobile operators, Álvares-Pallet is “no longer able to continue in the position of chair of the GSMA board of directors.

Subscribe today for free

It added: “The GSMA is grateful for his contribution to the organisation and to the industry overall.”

In a social media post, Bharti Airtel stated: “In this new role, Mr. Vittal will focus on strengthening the telecom industry and infrastructure in India.”

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & MD of Bharti Airtel and Deputy Chair of GSMA, has been appointed as the Acting Chair of the GSMA Board.



Gopal was recently re-elected as Deputy Chair.



GSMA represents the global telecommunications industry, comprising over 1,100 companies from… pic.twitter.com/UAtbKRz8o3 — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) February 3, 2025

Vittal has served as deputy chair since 2023 and was reappointed in October 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Bharti Airtel appoints Airtel Business head

Top execs from Vodafone, BT, Deutsche Telekom & others join GSMA board