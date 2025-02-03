Bharti Airtel MD appointed acting chair of the GSMA
Appointments

Jasdip Sensi
February 03, 2025 11:45 AM
The GSMA has named Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel and deputy chair of the organisation as its new acting chair.

Bharti, who recently was re-elected as the deputy chair of the GSMA board, succeeds José Maria Álvares-Pallete, who left his position at Telefónica after just under a decade.

According to the industry organisation that represents over hundreds of mobile operators, Álvares-Pallet is “no longer able to continue in the position of chair of the GSMA board of directors.

It added: “The GSMA is grateful for his contribution to the organisation and to the industry overall.”

In a social media post, Bharti Airtel stated: “In this new role, Mr. Vittal will focus on strengthening the telecom industry and infrastructure in India.”

Vittal has served as deputy chair since 2023 and was reappointed in October 2024.

Topics

NewsAppointments
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
