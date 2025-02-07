Bharti Airtel Q3 profits soar despite ‘remaining challenges’

The telecom giant also revealed its revenues from operations rose 19.08% year-on-year to ₹45,129.3 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹37,899.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

India's mobile services revenue grew 21.4% year-on-year, driven by tariff adjustments, an increase in smartphone user additions, and an improved customer mix, the company stated.

Meanwhile, Airtel Business revenue saw an 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while Digital TV revenue rose by 2.9% YoY, respectively.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and MD, said: “We delivered another consistent quarter with consolidated revenue of 45,129 crores. Indus Towers consolidation is effective this quarter.”

Meanwhile, according to the filing, India revenue (excluding Indus) increased by 4.8%, while Africa maintained a strong constant currency growth trajectory of 5.6% quarter-on-quarter.

“We added 6.5 million smartphone users underpinned by our focus on acquiring quality customers and portfolio premiumisation. Homes business saw further step up in customer additions with acceleration of FWA expansion.

“Airtel Business delivered stable performance but continues to remain challenged. We are in the middle of comprehensive re-tooling of our Airtel Business portfolio by stepping-up investments in digital services across cloud, security and IoT while shedding very low margin commodity voice and wholesale business.”

He added: “This is likely to impact the top line of this business in the coming quarters but will have an insignificant impact on the margins.

“Our balance sheet remains solid, supported by robust cash generation, prudent capital allocation and continued deleveraging. During the quarter, we prepaid another tranche of Rs 3,626 crore of high-cost spectrum dues. At the same time, we believe the industry needs further tariff repair to ensure sustained investments and long term value creation.”

