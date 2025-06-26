BH Telecom and AWS join forces to accelerate cloud adoption in Bosnia’s public sector

The agreement will focus on a wide array of technologies including cloud-based data storage, SAP system migration, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions via Amazon Bedrock, and enhancements to BH Telecom’s streaming services platform.

“This partnership positions BH Telecom as a digital integrator, enabling us to use the comprehensive AWS cloud solutions to modernise public sector services across Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Amel Kovacevic, CEO of BH Telecom.

“We are creating the infrastructure needed for a more agile, efficient, and transparent digital government.”

Under the agreement, BH Telecom has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), gaining access to a vast ecosystem of AWS distributors, consultants, and solution providers.

AWS’s global experience in digital transformation and cloud service deployment is expected to help address long-standing inefficiencies in public administration.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has lagged behind many European countries in adopting cloud computing and digital services, largely due to regulatory, infrastructural, and investment challenges. The agreement with AWS provides the technological and strategic backing to close that gap.

By migrating key government operations to the cloud, BH Telecom and AWS aim to increase operational efficiency, improve data security, and reduce costs in the long term. The use of AI tools through Amazon Bedrock could further enable smarter decision-making and automation in public sector workflows.

The partnership is also likely to influence neighbouring countries in the Western Balkans, where governments and enterprises are beginning to recognise the value of cloud adoption. AWS’s entrance into Bosnia’s public sector via BH Telecom may encourage similar partnerships throughout the region.

Implementation details, including project timelines and specific government agencies involved, have not yet been disclosed. However, the MoU lays the groundwork for a structured rollout of AWS-powered services.

