Beyond.pl, Pure Storage to offer Nvidia Blackwell-powered AI factory platform

Beyond.pl, along with Pure Storage, are set to build a specialised AI data centre platform at the former’s 100MW campus in Poznan, leveraging Nvidia ’s Blackwell-based SuperPod to power AI training and inference workloads for local enterprises.

The Polish operator said the deployment will empower local innovators with sovereign, high-performance infrastructure to fuel the region’s AI ambitions.

Wojciech Stramski, Beyond.pl CEO, said: “Investing in AI is fundamental for helping our economy to grow and compete with international players.

“The introduction of the Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, the world’s most modern AI supercomputer, to Beyond.pl eliminates the critical problem of lack of access to sovereign high-performance computing power to further the democratisation of access to AI.”

The SuperPOD is Nvidia’s next-gen AI supercomputing platform, featuring Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs to deliver some 11.5 exaflops of compute, meaning it can perform 11.5 quintillion calculations every second.

In addition to the high-power hardware, Pure Storage was brought in to support the deployment with its FlashBlade//S500 systems to process multiple data streams simultaneously, reducing the time spent waiting for data to load.

“Our partnership provides organisations with access to solutions which will enhance AI projects through validated designs to support customers’ complex needs,” said Omar Akar, regional VP for the Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia at Pure Storage.

The AI factory project comes as Beyond.pl is scaling its Poznan campus, with plans to increase the site’s capacity to 150MW to support intense AI workloads.

The firm recently joined forces with Veolia Energia Poznan to recover waste heat generated by the site to feed the city’s heating network.

