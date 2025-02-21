Belgian media giant rolls out private 5G network with NTT Data

The new network has already been implemented at RMG's 40,000-square-metre manufacturing facility in Belgium, where it supports critical operations that run 24/7.

The system enables intelligent asset tracking and push-to-talk communications, features that were challenging to implement with the company's previous network due to moving machinery and signal interference.

Subscribe today for free

Luc Neysens, CIO at Roularta Media Group, said: “Our industry demands uninterrupted operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any downtime is a significant risk because news needs to be printed within hours.

“As we transform our printing operations and execute our vision for a fully digitised future-proof multimedia company, we’re excited to work with NTT Data and their team to unlock what is possible with a dependable, secure and low latency network environment.”

RMG, which operates Belgium's largest offset printing company, joins a growing list of organizations adopting private 5G networks. The company employs over 1,200 people and reports an annual turnover of 323 million euros.

Beyond its printing operations, RMG leads the Belgian market in magazine brands and local media, while also maintaining a strong presence in the Netherlands and Germany.

Its partnership with NTT Data includes a multi-year agreement, with RMG planning to expand the 5G capabilities to additional locations across Europe, including facilities in Germany and the Netherlands.

Robin Joncheere, managing director at NTT Data Belgium, said: “NTT Data Private 5G empowers organisations, providing the network that underpins digital transformation and edge computing implementations.

“We are thrilled to support Roularta Media Group’s digital transformation journey as they unlock the potential of private 5G, applications at the edge and data-driven insights for revolutionising their operations as a digital-first multimedia company.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia and NTT DATA team to advance private 5G

NTT Data unveils Smart AI Agent tool for agentic AI task management