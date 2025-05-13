BDx secures funding for first Hong Kong hyperscale data centre
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

BDx secures funding for first Hong Kong hyperscale data centre

Jasdip Sensi
May 13, 2025 09:47 AM
Data centre capacity.png

BDx Data Centers has completed project financing for its first hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong.

The financing provided by Clifford Capital, UOB and SMB, will support the construction and operation of a new state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre in Kwai Chung, one of Hong Kong’s top areas for digital infrastructure.

The facility was designed with its main customer and focuses on high technical standards and energy efficiency, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the move is the data centre operator's first project financing in the area, however, it’s also the company’s third project financing deal, after earlier ones in Singapore and Indonesia.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

BDx Data Centers, CEO, Mayank Srivastava, said: "This successful financing reflects our unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Asia.

"Our data centre in Hong Kong is a flagship facility designed for scale, performance, and sustainability. This also highlights BDx’s capability of consistently solving for customer requirements within challenging timelines."

Clifford Capital group CEO, Murli Maiya, added: "This transaction aligns with our focus on enabling transformative infrastructure projects that drive digital growth across Asia. BDx's strong track record and technical capabilities make them an ideal partner for this venture.”

UOB group head of sector solutions and global financial institutions, Lim Lay Wah, continued: “We are pleased to finance BDx’s first dedicated hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong.

“Green data centres are a promising growth area driven by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure and the growing global focus on sustainability. As a proactive bank helping ASEAN businesses achieve their sustainability goals, we look forward to partnering BDx in their ambitions in ASEAN, Greater China and beyond.

Luca Tonello, managing director, chair, sector banking Asia Pacific, concluded: “SMBC is pleased to have partnered with BDx on their first landmark structured debt financing project in the Hong Kong data centre market. This transaction reflects our continued commitment to supporting our clients’ growth and success across key global markets, leveraging on our capabilities in tailoring bespoke financing solutions in the fast-growing digital infrastructure sector.”

RELATED STORIES

BDx and Exa partner for hyperscale growth

BDx acquires freehold of flagship Singapore data centre

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsCloudGovernanceData CentresAI ML
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe