BDx secures funding for first Hong Kong hyperscale data centre

The financing provided by Clifford Capital, UOB and SMB, will support the construction and operation of a new state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre in Kwai Chung, one of Hong Kong’s top areas for digital infrastructure.

The facility was designed with its main customer and focuses on high technical standards and energy efficiency, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the move is the data centre operator's first project financing in the area, however, it’s also the company’s third project financing deal, after earlier ones in Singapore and Indonesia.

BDx Data Centers, CEO, Mayank Srivastava, said: "This successful financing reflects our unwavering commitment to accelerating digital transformation across Asia.

"Our data centre in Hong Kong is a flagship facility designed for scale, performance, and sustainability. This also highlights BDx’s capability of consistently solving for customer requirements within challenging timelines."

Clifford Capital group CEO, Murli Maiya, added: "This transaction aligns with our focus on enabling transformative infrastructure projects that drive digital growth across Asia. BDx's strong track record and technical capabilities make them an ideal partner for this venture.”

UOB group head of sector solutions and global financial institutions, Lim Lay Wah, continued: “We are pleased to finance BDx’s first dedicated hyperscale data centre in Hong Kong.

“Green data centres are a promising growth area driven by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure and the growing global focus on sustainability. As a proactive bank helping ASEAN businesses achieve their sustainability goals, we look forward to partnering BDx in their ambitions in ASEAN, Greater China and beyond.

Luca Tonello, managing director, chair, sector banking Asia Pacific, concluded: “SMBC is pleased to have partnered with BDx on their first landmark structured debt financing project in the Hong Kong data centre market. This transaction reflects our continued commitment to supporting our clients’ growth and success across key global markets, leveraging on our capabilities in tailoring bespoke financing solutions in the fast-growing digital infrastructure sector.”

