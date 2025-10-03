BBIX globally expands open connectivity eXchange with new cloud connection hubs

A subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., BBIX, Inc. operates an internet exchange (IX) business. This global expansion of its cloud-based network service commences today, the organisation said, and is jointly provided with BBSakura Networks, Inc.

OCX is a network as a service (NaaS) platform that provides on-demand, highly secure, low-latency and scalable connections to a range of cloud services and data centres. It eliminates the need for customers to purchase and maintain their own network equipment, meaning they can reduce costs and improve overall operational efficiency.

“Secure, low-latency connectivity is critical as organisations across the Asia-Pacific region accelerate their adoption of cloud and AI,” commented Lalit Malik, group vice president, Alliances & Channels at Oracle Asia Pacific. “Through BBIX’s expanded OCX, organisations in Singapore and Thailand can connect directly to OCI, helping ensure high performance and availability for their applications and services.”

In Singapore, BBIX said it will establish a major cloud connection hub to provide customers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with efficient and secure access points for world-leading cloud providers. These include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS.

Additionally in Thailand, it will establish an OCX connection point in partnership with True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd. The service will combine True IDC’s high-security data centres with OCX’s software-based approach to provide a fast and flexible network environment for customers.

The platform will link Singapore’s global cloud connectivity with Thailand’s local data centre connectivity. The end goal is that customers can build and operate hybrid IT infrastructure, combining their own physical facilities with high-performance major clouds for AI development and foundational systems, all available on-demand from a single interface.

Malik added: “Organisations can also adopt this as part of their multicloud strategy, to simplify operations, strengthen resilience and scale innovation, while maintaining the flexibility to run each workload where it performs best.”

