Bankai Group renews membership with GLF community
Nadine Hawkins
February 12, 2025 11:56 AM
Bankai Group announces membership renewal with the GLF community

Bankai Group is proud to announce the membership renewal with the prestigious GLF Community for 2024-2025.

The GLF Community is a global forum that unites ICT infrastructure leaders to foster collaboration and drive innovation.

As a renewed member, Bankai Group reaffirms its commitment to being at the forefront of the telecom industry.

Silvia Peneva, managing director of the Global Leaders Forum, a techoraco brand, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bankai Group’s continued participation in the GLF Community for 2024-2025.

"Their commitment to innovation and industry collaboration aligns with our mission to drive progress across the global telecom ecosystem. We look forward to working together to shape the future of digital infrastructure and connectivity.”

Commenting on this renewal, Rohan Barot, chief sales officer - Americas, continued: "Our ongoing association with the GLF Community enhances our capacity to collaborate with global leaders and set new standards in the telecom ecosystem. We look forward to driving impactful initiatives in the coming year."

