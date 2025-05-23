Bain Capital launches hscale to target Europe’s hyperscale boom
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Bain Capital launches hscale to target Europe’s hyperscale boom

Ben Wodecki
May 23, 2025 06:35 AM
The log of hscale, Bain Capital's new data centre platform superimposed in front of a generic image of a data centre

Bain Capital has launched a new data centre platform, hscale, as the private equity firm doubles down on hyperscale infrastructure in Europe and the wider EMEA region.

The new venture builds on Bain’s 2024 acquisition of AQ Compute and will serve as a dedicated hyperscale provider, led by industry veteran Oliver Schiebel, formerly CEO of Mainova WebHouse.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

According to the firm, hscale’s leadership team has collectively delivered nearly 7GW of data centre capacity across EMEA and APAC markets.

Backed by a planned multi-billion-euro investment, hscale aims to address surging demand for high-density, AI-ready infrastructure, with more than 100MW of capacity already under construction and a pipeline exceeding 1GW in major hubs including Milan, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Oslo, Barcelona and Zaragoza.

“With access to cleaner energy projects, we will develop future-proof, scalable digital infrastructure tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers,” Schiebel said.

Aquila Group, which previously owned AQ Compute, retains a 20% stake in hscale and will continue to support the venture’s sustainability strategy through its renewables arm, Aquila Clean Energy. The partnership will focus on deploying low-carbon technologies, including liquid cooling and heat reuse, as part of efforts to align with hyperscaler ESG goals.

Michael Huber, principal at Bain Capital, said hscale is “poised for rapid expansion,” describing it as a “customer-friendly” platform purpose-built to offer fast, scalable buildouts.

The official launch of hscale is set for the Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes this June, where CTO Abed Jishi will speak on a panel outlining its vision.

Datacloud Global Congress2025 600x74.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Where and how can we meet the demand for data centres?

Managing national and international data centre reporting requirements in 2025

Topics

Newsdata centreData CentresEuropeInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe